Most equity analysts and private debt allocators peering at the Indian financials space in 2026 are miscalculating in a big way. They watch the explosive 25–30% year-over-year growth of specialised Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and private credit alternative investment funds (AIFs) and attribute it to a post-pandemic economic boom or an upsurge in entrepreneurship. It is a deep misunderstanding. What we are seeing is not organic demand revival — it is a highly regulated, direct, measurable wallet-share transition driven by central bank mandates, not macro headwinds.

The reality is more mechanical. Universal banks have to retreat as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tightens its hold on the banking industry with draconian risk-weight norms on unsecured consumer and MSME lending. They are retreating from the sub-₹10 Lakh unsecured segments not because the borrowers are inherently bad, but because the capital they need to hold those loans on a banking balance sheet has become mathematically unviable. This retreat has formed a gaping vacuum, and supple specialist NBFCs and yield-hungry private credit vehicles are marching in to plug that void.

We are in an unusual period of unparalleled spread capture for private markets — but that period has a definite end date and a unique set of systemic risks. Unlike the traditional approach of relationship-based banking where a branch manager builds a localised book over a decade, this modern rotation happens in milliseconds via API blocks. When a major private bank adjusts its algorithmic underwriting filters to reject CIBIL scores below 720 for unsecured credit, billions of rupees in monthly demand are instantly routed to alternative lenders.

The Control Rotation: Watching RBI's Squeeze on Risk Weights

In order to make sense of the present gap in unsecured lending, we have to follow a trail of regulatory breadcrumbs to the defining moment: November 16, 2023. This was the day the RBI's historic circular raised risk weights on consumer credit exposure — covering personal loans — from commercial banks and NBFCs by 25 percentage points, from 100% to 125%. It seemed like a tap on the brakes at that point. By early 2025, as the squeeze was further clarified to apply to quasi-unsecured MSME lending and co-lending arrangements, it would start to limit bank capital allocators.

As per the March 2026 RBI Financial Stability Report, universal bank disbursement growth in the unsecured sub-₹5 Lakh segment has nosedived from 23% in FY24 to just 4.2% in FY27 so far. Banks simply cannot justify the RoE slump that comes from holding 125% to 150% risk-weighted assets when their weighted average cost of funds is around 6.5%.

This regulatory cycle follows a familiar, predictable pattern well-known to long-term credit veterans:

1. The Regulatory Trigger — central bank detects systemic exuberance, increases capital requirements.

2. Capital Tightening — banks, hit by Tier 1 capital constraints, stop extending credit to the lowest-margin/highest-risk deciles of borrowers.

3. Rate Migration — the marooned borrower segment, disenfranchised of bank capital, pays more to alternative forms of capital.

4. Filling the Void — shadow banks and private credit fill the vacuum, harvesting the higher spreads.

Culturally, this echoes a historical transformation. In ancient India, the business of lending without security was monopolised by the local sahukar (साहूकार), or moneylender, who depended on community trust and informal ṙṇapatra (ऋणपत्र) — debt notes. The banking nationalisation era sought to formalise this, pressuring public sector banks to cover the country. Now, ironically, as banks are being pushed out of the very same high-touch, high-risk space by heavy regulation, we are going back to a version of the sahukar system — only this time the financiers are high-tech private credit funds wielding terabytes of alternative data.

"Regulation doesn't kill credit demand; it just changes its location. When the RBI locked the front door of the universal bank, it quietly unlatched the back window for private credit."

Wallet-Share Relay: Specialist NBFCs Take the Lead

As banks were seen retreating from the unsecured retail and MSME space, specialty NBFCs were waiting with this wallet-share relay in hand. UGRO Capital, Five Star Business Finance, and Poonawalla Fincorp, among others, have spent three years building customised, hyper-localised underwriting engines. Their investor presentations proudly display the fruits of this labour by Q2 FY27: year-on-year disbursement growth in unsecured and quasi-unsecured segments consistently in excess of 35%. With banks lending to this segment at 12–14% and fretting about risk weights, these niche NBFCs are underwriting the very same borrowers at 18–24% yields. The spread is ample to absorb both higher borrowing costs and higher credit costs, resulting in a very accretive net interest margin (NIM).

It is here that the difference between traditional and modern underwriting becomes glaring. The old banking system is based on sureties (property, gold) and spotless bureau scores — fit for secured, cash-flow-based lending. Modern specialty NBFCs, by contrast, leverage India's digital public infrastructure. They consume Account Aggregator (AA) data, GST returns, and UPI transaction streams to construct real-time cash flow models. If they have cryptographic proof of a merchant's daily QR code collections, they don't need a property deed. Because of this technological superiority, they can price risk for borrowers that banks disinterestedly decline due to regulatory fatigue.

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But it is important to understand that this is a limited window. The RBI is also cognisant of systemic linkages between banks and NBFCs — banks constitute the largest source of funds for NBFCs. Whispers are already beginning about "contagion risk" among regulators in 2026. Specialty NBFCs are thriving in a golden era of market share expansion, but they are still largely dependent on wholesale bank funding. Should the RBI opt to hike risk weights on bank lending to NBFCs — especially for on-lending to unsecured segments — this much-prized arbitrage will be snapped shut overnight.

"We're not winning new customers; we're just bringing the fashionable pariahs of the banking sector's capital rationing into the fold."

Private Credit Funds: Reaping Spreads in the MSME Gap

While the publicly traded NBFCs form the tip of the iceberg in this transition, the deepest pockets capitalising on the unsecured lending vacuum are the Private Credit Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). Allocators from family offices and global private debt mandates have realised that the risk-reward in lending to the Indian middle-market and MSME in 2026 is extremely skewed to their advantage. Funds such as Vivriti Asset Management, Northern Arc, Ares SSG, and Kotak Alternate Assets are racing to deploy capital.

They do so in two primary ways: either by making highly structured wholesale debt available to the specialty NBFCs referenced above (often through securitisation of underlying loan pools), or by extending direct loans to mid-sized MSMEs that have suddenly found themselves without traditional banking partners.

The spread dynamics are fascinating. An average private credit deal in the MSME space today is yielding an IRR of 14% to 17%. Unlike bank loans, which are subject to stringent tier-1 capital and risk-weight requirements, private credit funds have the luxury of crafting deals that are far more conservatively structured than regular bank term loans — using cash sweeps, escrow trapping of receivables, and promoter guarantees — while still commanding much higher pricing.

However, the privatisation of credit into this regulatory white space has hidden complications. The very first origin of the word credit is from the Latin credere, meaning "to trust." With the impatient pursuit of investments in this space, algorithmic efficiency is sometimes confused with fundamental faith. Private credit funds with extreme exposure to securitised pools of unsecured NBFC loans are essentially taking a secondary risk on the NBFC's algorithmic underwriting. If the primary NBFC's data model overlooks an abrupt regional economic downturn, the private credit fund's structured risk mitigants could be put to a severe test in the bankruptcy courts.

"In private credit, you're not just pricing in the risk of the borrower defaulting; you're pricing the risk of the bank running out of regulatory capital."

The Underwriting Mirage: Perils of a Consumption Pullback

There are significant limitations and a dark cloud hanging over this gold rush that needs to be discussed openly. The basic premise underpinning the large capital flow into specialty NBFCs and private credit is that the higher yields (18–24%) will more than compensate for the expected credit loss (normally modelled at 3–5%). But this mathematical cushion is now being challenged by a greater macro reality: the Indian consumption slowdown of 2026. Inflationary stress on household savings and stagnation of real wage growth are particularly burdening the very borrower group — lower-middle-class retail and micro-enterprises — that conventional banks have only recently abandoned.

Alternative lenders do have a chance at catching a falling knife. When a bank backs away from a borrower on account of regulatory risk weights, that is a structural matter — but if the borrower also suffers a hit to revenues stemming from a consumption slowdown, it becomes a full-blown credit problem.

The use of trailing alternative data — such as 12 months of GST history or UPI flow — can result in an "underwriting mirage". Algorithms developed on the post-pandemic recovery years (2022–2024) would be prone to view a structural consumption slowdown as a transient blip, causing severe under-pricing of risk. In the event that credit losses in the unsecured NBFC segment jump to 7–8%, accretive NIMs would disappear and the private credit funds holding securitised paper would undergo significant mark-to-market stress.

This is the irony of the 2026 unsecured lending drought. The regulatory environment effectively de-risked the systemic banks, but in the process it centralised the riskiest loans in the somewhat shadowy, minimal-oversight shadow banking and private credit industries. The wallet-share handoff has undeniably occurred, but the ultimate test of this vintage of loans will not be how fast they were disbursed — but how efficiently they can be collected during an economic deceleration.

"The banks owned the house, the regulators changed the locks, and now private credit is happily renting space from the displaced."

Read Further

[1] Reserve Bank of India. Regulatory Measures — Risk Weights on Consumer Credit and Bank Credit to NBFCs, November 16, 2023 — Click here

[2] Reserve Bank of India. Financial Stability Report — NBFC Credit Growth and Systemic Risk Assessment — Click here

Disclaimer: The above information was sourced from public domain internet-based sources and research. This is not to be construed as professional financial, medical, or legal advice.